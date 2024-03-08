The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four of its operatives and two civilians by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at about 05:00am.

The slain officers were posted to duty at hilltop “stop and search/pin-down” point along Nwofe Road, at the outskirts of Abakaliki.

In a statement signed by the Ag. Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in the state, DSP Joshua Ukandu, the officers were attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members, who shot sporadically at the victims.

Ukandu said the operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the ensuing battle, the hoodlums scampered and abandoned a pump action rifle which was recovered.

“However, four (4) of the operatives paid the supreme price, while two (2) civilians were caught in the crossfire and killed,” the statement said.

He maintained that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Augustina Ogbodo immediately dispatched tactical teams of the Command to the scene to trail the fleeing hoodlums.

“She is using this medium to call on the good citizens of the state to provide the Command with valuable information that could help apprehend the fleeing hoodlums,” the statement stated.

The CP further assured that the Command remains steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding lives and properties in the state.