A group, Women in Mining Nigeria (WIMIN), has called for measures aimed at checking gender violence and child abuse in the mining sector.

The organisation also called for more participation of women in the mining sector and removal of all obstacles that affect their operation.

The president of WIMIN, Engr. Janet Adeyemi, made the call during a two-day sensitisation workshop with the theme, ‘Understanding and strengthening collaborative effort to combat sexual-based violence in mining sector’ in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to her, 23.1% of women in mining communities experience sexual violence, compared to 18.7% in non-mining communities, stating that, “the fact that the Nigerian mining sector remains male-dominated further compounded the problem.

“Paradoxically, these women’s survival is jeopardised by the very industry they turn to. Despite the perceived income of opportunities, a concerning 23.1% of women in mining communities experience sexual violence, compared to 18.7% in non-mining communities (NDHD, 2020).”

She, however, assured of the commitment of the organisation to ensuring, through collaborative efforts, that the mining space in Nigeria is open and safe for all women, both professionals and artisans, who are pursuing a business career in mining, declaring that WIMIN will stop at nothing to achieve the eradication of gender-based violence in Nigerian mining sector.

She listed other obstacles to women in mining to include lack of training and education, lack of success of mining licences, limited representation, displacement and loss of livelihoods, and emotional trauma, among others.

Also speaking at the occasion, the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Labaran Magaji, who was represented by Barrister Mary Nwugolo, assured the organisation of the Nasarawa State government’s commitment to do its best to support the advocacy and fight against any form of SGBV in the state.

On his part, the state’s coordinator of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Nduka Ezenwugao, assured of the commission’s readiness to partner with WIMIN in the promotion and protection of women engaged in mining activities in the State.