Two brothers, Mr Ogbonna Fidelis Anene, 33 years old, and Ogbonna John Onyeka, 25, were gruesomely murdered last Sunday on their way from farm in Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Enugu State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu who disclosed this on Monday, ordered criminal elements in the state to immediately vacate the town or meet their waterloo.

Uzuegbu stressed that there would be no relenting in the effort to totally flush criminals out of the state.

The CP stated this when he led a team of battle-tested police operatives to the community over the gruesome murder of the brothers.

Uzuegbu, while expressing sadness over the ugly incident, assured the people of Adani that a crack squad had been sent after the perpetrators to bring them under the full weight of the law, while also reinforcing security in the border local government area.

He commended Governor Peter Mbah for his determination to rid the state of all criminal elements, noting that the governor’s support and investment in security was responsible for the state’s status as one of the safest federating units in the country.

The CP asked the natives to go about their lawful businesses, assuring of the resolve and cooperation of the security agencies to protect them both at home and in their farmlands.

He, however, appealed to the people to be vigilant and assist security agents with relevant information of any suspicious persons or criminal activities in their environment.