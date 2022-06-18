Five persons were shot by unknown gunmen while the victims were having a kindred meeting in Okporo, Orlu local government area of Imo State.

This was confirmed on Saturday by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Micheal Abattam, who stressed that they have set up a machinery aimed at arresting the culprits.

He submitted that, “They were having a meeting, when the gunmen strucked and shot about five persons. According to him, this is uncalled for and we are set to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

The Police Command was yet to confirm the actual number of casualties from the attack.

However, a viral video revealed that no fewer than five persons sustained gunshot injuries, some shot in the hands and others on their legs. They were seen in the video crying for assistance.

On close observation, the video revealed that about two persons lying helpless may not survive the gunshot injuries. The scene also showed sympathisers who were trying to assist the victims, including an aged woman lying close to one of the victims suspected to be her son and weeping profusely.

The woman was crying uncontrollably and called for help so as to take the son to the hospital for treatment.

Another gunshot victim was seen struggling and shouting for help to no avail.

However, the victims were all drenched in the pool of their blood, which was gushing out from the gunshot wounds as well as blood stains at the compound where the meeting was holding before the attack.