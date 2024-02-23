At its maiden convention, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center, the Nigeria Film Festival Association (NFFA), inaugurated its new executives.

Comprising a diverse body of filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and film enthusiasts united by their passion for storytelling via Nigerians perspective, the association aims at shaping the future of the Nigerian cinema and leave a lasting impact on the global stage.

The Newly elected executives include: Uche Agbo as the Chairman, Israel Kashim Audu as the Vice Chairman, Obuje Oliver Daniel as the Financial Secretary and Victor Thompson as the General Secretary. Musa Gambo and Kate Ezeigbo both emerged the Provost, and the Head, Media & Publicity respectively.

In his inaugural speech, the Chairman urged his fellow elected executives to seize the opportunity their new post provides to ensure the Nigerian cinema make a lasting impact at the global stage. “Let us seize this moment with courage, passion, and determination, knowing that our collective efforts have the power to transform lives, uplift communities and inspire generations to come.”

While commending all who have supported the association, Vice Chairman of the association, Audu said NFFA will be used to harness potentials that would address the political, economic and sociocultural issues of Nigeria positively.

Meantime, the Director General of the Nigerian Films and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB) Dr Shuaibu Husseini present at the event, restated the board’s commitment to work with filmmakers in creating a supportive environment that will enable them create contents that impact local economy and film industry.