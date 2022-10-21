The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Federal Medical Centres Bill, 2022.

Wase in a statement personally signed by him noted that the new law was one of the legacy legislations of the current administration.

The Act provides legal framework for all the existing Federal Medical Centres across the federation and also established a new Federal Medical Centre in Wase, Plateau State.

The new FMC, according to Wase will provide facilities for diagnostic, curative, preventive and rehabilitative services in medical treatment at the same time construct, equip, maintain and operate such training schools, and similar institutions for providing the Medical Centres with appropriate staff.

The facility will also operate out-patient departments, laboratories, research or experimental stations and other similar institutions necessary for the effective functioning of the Medical Centres, at the same time ensure that the standards of treatment and care provided at all establishments under its control and the standards of treatment and care provided for patients at those establishments were not below the required standards.