The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has congratulated President-elect Donald Trump for his victory at the United States presidential election.

The global peace advocacy group also commended the Democratic Party candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, for her peaceful disposition and acceptance of defeat.

The International Spokesman of IAWPA, Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, in a press statement issued in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said in a “stunning turn of events at the recent American Presidential election, Donald J. Trump has secured his position as the President of the United States once again. This remarkable victory reflects the deep bond he has cultivated with the American people and their trust in his leadership to navigate the challenges facing the nation.”

The statement said the International Association Of World Peace Advocates has extended its heartfelt congratulations to President Trump on this significant achievement.

Stressing that his unwavering commitment to the principles of governance and his dedication to the American people have propelled him to victory, signifying a new chapter in the nation’s history.

While commending the US Vice President, the association said: “We also take this moment to commend Her Excellency Kamala Harris for her exceptional efforts throughout the electoral process. Her commitment to engaging with communities, her powerful advocacy for equality, and her inspiring leadership have not gone unnoticed.

“In recognition of her contributions to fostering peaceful dialogue and promoting democratic values, Her Excellency is set to receive the Most Peaceful Woman Champion Award. The award will be presented by the United States chapter of the association in a ceremony to be held on October 21, 2024, in Washington, D.C.”

The statement said Kamala Harris’!dedication to civic engagement and her emphasis on unity serves as a beacon of hope for many.

It said her efforts during the campaigns have shone a light on important issues and have demonstrated the strength of resilience in the face of challenges.

IAWPA stressed that as the American nation looks forward to a new administration under President Trump, it will also celebrate the spirit of democracy that drives he country’s progress.

It said the contributions of leaders like Kamala Harris ensured that all voices were heard and valued in the democratic process.