The Nigerian government and its people have been charged to harness and invest heavily on the country’s potentials in agriculture to improve and better the lot of the citizenry.

The United State of America Charge d’Affaires , Mr David Greene, who gave the charge stressed the need for maximum utilisation of the agricultre potential for the economic development of the country.

Greene spoke yesterday at Ipao Ekiti in Ikole Ekiti local government area of Ekiti State where he led a team from the American Embassy to the Agbayewa Farms, a portfolio of Cavista Holdings.

The envoy who was accompanied by the consul-general of the American Embassy, William Stevens and some top embassy officials to the farm and received by the Chairman of CAVISTA Holdings, who is also the Chairman of Corporate Council on Africa, Mr John Niyi Olajide described the farm as quite amazing saying “it demonstrate what is capable.”

He said, “We are all aware of the security and food security concerns in the country. Agriculture in Nigeria is a credible potential but it is underutilized.

So through projects, investment and leadership like this, I think the lives of a lot of Nigerians can be changed for the better.

“United States is doing a lot in the sector, of course, I can’t tell you exactly what we might do in the future with the farm, but we have got a lot of investment in dairy farm, cocoa production in Ekiti state and elsewhere USAID’s feed the future, is doing a lot for us with Nigerian producers and of course we collaborate very closely with the donors, world bank and others but we really focus on solving the agriculture challenges.’’