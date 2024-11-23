The world of “The Chosen”, a seven-season historical drama about the life of Jesus Christ and those who knew him is expanding with four spin-offs.

The first spin-off is “The Chosen Adventures”, an animated series set to release in 2025. The animation series will be followed by a show titled ‘The Chosen In The Wild’.

The latter, the series creator and writer, Dallas Jenkins said, is a totally different series from the ongoing Chosen Series about Jesus, and will premiere before the seventh and final season of The Chosen.

Currently, Jenkins and his team are busy developing the script for a limited series on ‘Joseph’ to air before the seventh season of ‘The Chosen’.

Finally, the three seasons’ series titled ‘The Book of Moses’, will be released a year after ‘The Chosen’ wraps up its seven-season run.

Although set to leave the Netflix platform in a few days, series one to four of ‘The Chosen’ can be livestreamed on Hulu, Peacock and Prime Video. It is also available on CW, and on the official ‘The Chosen’ website/app.