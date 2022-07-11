Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) yesterday threatened to embark on solidarity strike over failure of the federal government to resolved the issues responsible for the strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The association in a statement that was issued by its national president, Biobelemoye Josiah and the general secretary, Auwalu Yusuf Kiyawa in Abuja, condemned the

“lethargic attitude” of the government in resolving the issues in contention, saying that the prolonged strike which borders on reformation in the education sector remained a national embarrassment which should not happen in the 21st century.

The union called on the government to implement without further delay all the agreements it had entered with the unions.

The association also said the current fuel scarcity was a pathetic development that has further exposed workers to greater hardship and reinforced the earlier call by the organized labour for a resolute action on domestic refining of petroleum.

On 2023 elections, MHWUN urged its members to ensure they register and obtain their PVCs and wait for further directive from the leadership of the union to take back their country from the economic buccaneers.

The statement reads in parts, “The Leadership of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria is particularly irked that the federal government and the political actors have abandoned the children of the poor masses at home to waste away, instead they are seen dissipating energy and resources that could have been used to resolve the issue to fund political tussle to occupy plum offices that previous occupiers have failed to use for the benefit of the masses.

“MHWUN wishes to use this medium to unequivocally state that we firmly stand behind the University based unions and the clear position of NLC leadership in this historic struggle”.

“Our state councils have been put on a red alert, as we will not hesitate to declare a solidarity strike in support of the unions if the government fails to resolve the issue within a reasonable time,” the union said. rigour or medical challenges.

