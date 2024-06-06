Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, is set to host the 10th award ceremony of Nigeria Pitch Awards on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Waniba Road, Uyo.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards are awards presented to Nigerian former and present sports people, administrators and journalists in recognition of their positive contributions to sports in Nigeria. Initiated by Lenders Consult International Limited and approved by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the first Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony was held on November 16, 2013, in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards 2023 nominees have been revealed, with familiar names leading the charge for the prestigious King and Queen of the Pitch awards.

Victor Osimhen, the Napoli FC striker and current holder of the King of the Pitch title, is nominated again after a stellar season in Serie A and with the national team under review.

Osimhen faces stiff competition from Emeka Obioma, Enyimba’s midfield maestro, and Victor Boniface, the Nigerian striker doing great exploits in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

Ad

Asisat Oshoala, the former Barcelona Femení and Super Falcons legend, seeks a historic fourth win for the Queen of the Pitch award.

Her rivals include Rasheedat Ajibade, who continues to impress at Atlético de Madrid Femenino and Chiamaka Nnadozie, the breakout star at Paris FC.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards also has other categories including The Goalkeeper of the Year category where all three nominees are from the Nigeria Professional Football League, Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance), and Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC), represent the vital role shot-stoppers play in their respective teams.

Similarly, the Defender of the Year category features established names like Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC) and Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest FC) alongside the versatile Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe SK), showcasing the defensive prowess present in Nigerian football.

The battle for the Midfielder of the Year award will be between established stars like Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC) and Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC), alongside the rising talent of AI Hassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC).

Robert Mizo (Ex-Bayelsa United) joins the established names of Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface in the Striker of the Year category.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards extend their recognition beyond the pitch, acknowledging individuals and entities who contribute significantly to the development of the sport.

The Sam Okwaraji Award, named after the legendary footballer, recognises individuals who embody the spirit of patriotism and selflessness.

Similarly, the State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, Football Pitch of the Year, and Football-Friendly Governor of the Year Awards.