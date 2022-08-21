Nigerian businessman, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, has paid a courtesy visit to the immediate-past President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, at the latter’s residence in Airport Hills, Accra, Ghana.

During the week, Dr. Uzochukwu, who is one of Nigerian youngest business leaders, extended his relationship and business tentacles to other African countries to exploit available business opportunities having made his marks on the Nigerian economy.

Expressing gratitude and appreciation to the former Ghanaian President and others, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu wrote on his verified Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, “What an honour! We paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past President of Ghana, His Excellency @officialjdmahama with our team @stanelworld

“We were warmly received by our Ghanaian brothers.

“Thank you for the warm reception @brianamoateng and your team for ensuring our stay is stress free.”

Uzochukwu is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in different sectors of Nigerian economy including oil and gas, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors while meeting the needs of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike in rendering different services in the nation’s economy.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu is popularly known and recognized among Nigerian political and business leaders for his humility, philanthropy, excellent achievements and job creation, to say the least.

Uzochukwu is a youngest appointed board member to different public and private institutions in Nigeria including Anambra State owned Golden Tulip Hotels and Resort, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) and the first and most prestigious private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University, among others.

He is a recipient of both national and international awards including the prestigious African Achievers Award.

Among Dr Uzochukwu’s Africa Tour entourage to Ghana was a former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh.