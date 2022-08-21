The Delta State Police Command has arreted two suspected kidnappers, Oti Shevire, 32, and one Amos even as it rescued one kidnap victim.

Policemen attached to Eagle-Net Patrol Team along Effurun Roundabout in Warri, Delta State, saw a mob beating males and rushed to the scene to rescue the duo from being lynched.

A woman at the scene also accused the suspects of kidnapping her 17-year-old son earlier that day.

On-the-spot inquiry indicated that the rescued males were suspected kidnappers and upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime and led the Policemen to their hideouts, where a victim was rescued and thereafter taken to hospital for medical examination.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed that the arrest of the suspects, adding that they were in custody and that investigation was ongoing.

Similarly, the Police spokesperson said operatives attached to Dragon 26 and Dragon 29 while on intensive stop and search duty along Warri/Sapele Road, arrested a man, Aaron Uko, 22, of Sapele town with a locally made cut-to-size gun loaded with two live cartridges.

“They intercepted a volkswagen Jetta commercial vehicle with reg. no. PTN 242 TA, conveying some passengers from Sapele to Warri. The team subjected the passengers to a search, during which the gun was recovered.

“The suspect concealed the gun in his body close to his private part. Preliminary investigation revealed that he bought the gun in the year 2018 from a man nicknamed “OSE” for twenty-seven thousand naira(#27,000) and buried it in his house before leaving for Ghana.

“He was arrested and taken into custody, the exhibit recovered, and investigation is ongoing,” Edafe added.