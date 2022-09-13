Ebonyi State police command has debunked a viral video circulating on social media, purported to be of two police officers who were murdered by unknown gunmen along Ezzamgbo junction axis of Enugu-Abakaliki Road.

Police public relations officer, SP Chris Anyanwu who described the viral video as fake and handiwork of mischief makers, said it was intended to insight fear on citizens and tarnish the image of the command.

He urged the general public to disregard such information, adding that the video create the impression of insecurity in the state in order to heat up the polity.

“There is no such incident in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.”

Meanwhile, men of the command have also arrested a middle-aged woman known as mummy Abigail who resides at Ovima in Afikpo North local government area over alleged child trafficking. According to the police, one Ola Ejebe, a 20-year-old girl who was impregnated out of wedlock by Jonah Ogbonna Ogbuagu, a 24-year-old bricklayer connived to sell their little baby for N500,000.

“The girl eventually gave birth to a male baby in April this year at Obigbo, Rivers State where she went to hibernate in her aunt’s resident.

“Immediately after birth she conspired with the said Jonah Ogbonna and sold the child at N500,000 to a notorious child-trafficker popularly known as Mummy Abigail who runs a local Maternity Home which she uses as a cover for her illicit trade.

Anyanwu said the suspects will be handed over to the NAPTIP for other necessary actions and prosecution.

He said that another syndicate of child-traffickers who specializes in stealing, abducting/kidnapping and selling of children has also been arrested by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).