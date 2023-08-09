Vacation: Akpabio’s Disclosure On Statutory Allowance Misinterpreted To Tarnish Senators — Group

The 10th National Assembly Legislative Support Group, on Wednesday, blamed mischief makers for misinterpreting Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s comments on statutory payments to federal lawmakers as vacation allowance.

Recall that the Upper Legislative Chamber on Monday concluded the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Before the lawmakers adjourned plenary to September 26 to observe their annual recess, the Senate President Akpabio had while addressing his colleagues said money had been sent to them by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Magaji Tambuwal, to enable them “enjoy” their holidays.

Since then, the video has gone viral, with many people condemning the parliamentarians.

However, reacting to the backlash, the National Assembly Support Group in a statement said mischief makers were misconstruing the Akpabio’s statement with the aim to tarnish the image of Senators.

The group in the statement jointly signed by Umeh Faith, Kabiru Yusuf, and Fidelis Sunday, said the Senate President was referring to payment of their salaries, allowances, and accommodation fees as enshrined in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act.

Appealing to the public not to misconstrue the statement, the group added that the method of communicating the message was only jovial, which made people to interpret same out of context.