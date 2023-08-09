Akpabio’s Comment On NASS Payment To Senators Taken Out Of Context, Say Ohanaeze Youths  

Socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Youth Movement (OYM) has said that the recent comment made by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on statutory payments to federal lawmakers for their annual recess was being taken out of context by mischief makers, who are hell bent on tarnishing the image of the National Assembly.

The Upper Chamber on Monday concluded the screening and confirmation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Before the lawmakers adjourned plenary to September 26 for their annual vacation, the Senate President Akpabio, “in his usual jovial nature”, addressing his colleagues said money has been sent by Magaji Tambuwal, Clerk to the National Assembly, to the Senators to enjoy their holidays. Since then, the video has gone viral with many people condemning the parliament.

But, reacting to the development, the group in a statement by its executive members, Nwabueze Obi, Ekwem Eucharia and Ndukaku Chris, said anyone who knows the Senate President will understand that he was just being jovial and meant no harm.

According to them, if there’s a politician who understood the plight of the people and was passionate about improving the lives of everyone, it’s Godswill Akpabio.

The group appealed to Nigerians to sheath their swords and ignore the fire and hatred being ignited by mischief makers.

The group said, “The recent comment made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on statutory payments to federal lawmakers is being taken out of context by mischief makers who are hell bent on tarnishing the image of the parliament. Akpabio was referring to the salaries and allowances of lawmakers as espoused in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act.

“We have a man who is known for his uncommon leadership as a Commissioner, Governor, Minister and now parliamentarian. He will never make mockery of challenges being faced by Nigerians occasioned by Federal Government’s policy of petrol subsidy removal.”