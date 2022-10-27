ValueJet airline, on Tuesday, decorated two new captains, Feyisayo Bisiriyu and Stanley Balami, after they successfully completed their mandatory and required flight hours.

Speaking in Lagos after the decoration, the managing director of the airline, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi, stated that, the new airline now have four captains in it’s employ.

According to him, the newly decorated Captains are an advantage to Nigeria, saying before now, there have been expatriate captains coming to the industry to take over Nigerians jobs.

Capt. Majekodunmi also stated that the decoration was another milestone in history of the nation’s aviation industry.

He said: “for the first time ValueJet airline decorated its first two Captains ever, they now make up four captains. They Captains are professionals on the CRJ because they have been flying the CRJ aircraft for a long time and today we are very happy to have decorated them, so they will start flying from today.”

“We have been having expatriate captains coming into the country and taking over our jobs, and the more captains the country can produce the better when it comes to a professional job. So this achievement will help us to look less outside the country for pilots because the more captains we produce in the country the better for us,” he stated.