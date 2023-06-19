Gov Eno Hails New NGE President, Cautions Against Adversarial Journalism

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated the editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, on his emergence as the new president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and tasked the group to promote ethical and development journalism, rather than confrontational reportage.

Anaba emerged victorious at the 2023 National Biennial Convention of the Guild in Owerri, the Imo State capital, after polling 250 votes to defeat his opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, formerly of ThisDay Newspapers, who scored 81 votes.

However, in a congratulatory message, the governor, who spoke through his chief press secretary (CPS), Mr Ekerete Udoh, said the country was in the process of wriggling out from a critical phase of insecurity and other socio-economic problems, and appealed for the cooperation of the media to wade through.

He said, “I am pleased with your overwhelming victory, which is a testament to the trust and professional judgement your colleagues and peers have in you.

“We are heartened by your avowed commitment to continue to promote press freedom and objective reportage, and we stand ready to work collaboratively with you and your Executive Committee to advance the cause of journalism in Nigeria.”