Viking produced a spirited comeback to hold Bayern Munich to a 3–3 draw in a dramatic UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter on Tuesday.

The Norwegian side raced into a two-goal lead in the first half, with goals from G. Stensness in the second minute and P. Christiansen in the 38th minute, leaving Bayern with plenty of work to do after the break.

Bayern responded strongly in the second half, with Harry Kane reducing the deficit from the penalty spot in the 54th minute after a VAR review.

The England captain struck again in the 60th minute, converting an assist from Joshua Kimmich to draw the German champions level at 2–2.

Bayern completed their comeback in the 71st minute when Luis Díaz scored to put the visitors ahead for the first time, finishing a move created by Konrad Laimer.

However, Viking refused to surrender and continued to press for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off in the 90th minute when H. J. Haugen scored from a Z. Tripic assist to restore parity and secure a memorable draw for the home side.

The result denied Bayern victory despite their impressive second-half recovery, while Viking earned credit for battling back after surrendering their two-goal advantage.

The six-goal thriller highlighted the unpredictable nature of the Champions League league phase, with both sides sharing the points after an entertaining contest.