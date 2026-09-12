Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived New Delhi, India yesterday to represent President Bola Tinubu at the BRICS Summit, joining other leaders to discuss global issues.

BRICS members and partner countries began arriving in New Delhi for the group’s 18th Summit scheduled for 12 and 13 September at Bharat Mandapam.

The international geopolitical and economic organisation comprises 11 major emerging markets and developing countries; Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the early hours yesterday.

At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was said to arrive later in the day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive today around 12:15 p.m., marking his first visit to India in almost seven years.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo have arrived in New Delhi.