VP Shettima Restates Nigerian Govt’s Commitment To Reviving ALSCON

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has restated the determination of the Tinubu administration to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), particularly by engaging with key stakeholders in the industry.

According to a statement by his media office, Senator Shettima stated this on Thursday at a meeting with the management of Russian Aluminium Company – UC RUSAL and other stakeholders in the project, on the sideline of the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The meeting with the stakeholders was in furtherance of the efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria to reactivate production lines at ALSCON by re-engaging with UC RUSAL and other partners in the resuscitation of the plant.

Speaking after a presentation by the UC RUSAL management, Vice President Shettima noted the enormous benefits for the economy in many aspects such as in the area of energy transition, job creation both directly and indirectly, and its impact in the development of small businesses was also huge.

“The sooner we get this plant back to production, the better for everyone. We need to walk the talk; the Nigerian people deserve better,” he said.

The Vice President urged all the stakeholders to expedite work on the plan of action to restart production at the company.