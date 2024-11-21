The West Africa Container Terminals (WACT) has empowered 20 youths from one of its host communities of Ogu/Bolo LGA in Rivers State through a comprehensive paint production training programme.

The initiative, which was a remarkable demonstration of the terminal operator’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), was launched five months ago, as part of the company’s broader commitment to improving lives for all and lifting the standard of living within the communities it operates.

The programme, designed to equip participants with essential skills for success in the paint production industry, was already yielding impressive results.

One of the trainees, Precious Kingsley, has leveraged his newfound expertise to earn an initial income of N300,000, demonstrating the transformative potential of the initiative.

“Over the years, I have been looking for ways to get this knowledge but through this training, I have been trained on how to produce different kinds of paint. I also want to thank WACT for the impact this training has started having on me because I just made my first N300,000 through this paint production training. With this, the society can be a better place,” he said.

He further stated that he intended to put to good use the knowledge from the paint production training by setting up a workshop, employing workers and training them to transfer the knowledge he has acquired.

Another trainee, Hannah Sufoye, expressed gratitude to WACT for the opportunity to participate in the training. She emphasised how the training challenged gender stereotypes.

“I thought the training was only for men but when I got enrolled, I felt very excited to see ladies in the training room. Through the training, WACT made me believe that even the females can paint and produce paint, and I want to appreciate them for giving everyone this opportunity,’’ she said.

WACT’s Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, reiterated the company’s commitment to human and economic development.

“Beyond contributing to infrastructural development in the host community, WACT is also interested in the economic growth of the people in its host communities,” he said.

Okwuofu said the donation of starter packs to the trainees was in alignment with WACT’s commitment to improve lives for all. It is also to further equip the youths to put to practise all they have been taught.

He also encouraged the trainees to make good use of the starter packs to generate income other than selling them.

The Ogun Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Bara Thompson, commended WACT for its various contributions to the development of Ogu community while also encouraging the trainees to maximise the training and continuously improve their skills as a source of livelihood.

WACT’s dedication to community development is evident in its various initiatives, which aim to create sustainable opportunities for individuals in its host communities. By providing access to quality training and empowering individuals with valuable skills, the company is not only contributing to economic growth but also fostering a sense of hope and opportunity amongst the people.