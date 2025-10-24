Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire, the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of the country and expressed confidence that the nation will once again demonstrate its resilience and commitment to democratic values as they head to the polls.

The Forum, which is on Election Mission in the capital Abidjan, said it has continued its consultations with Ivorian authorities, including President Alassane Ouattara, the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), the Constitutional Council, presidential candidates, minister of interior and security as well as civil society groups.

Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were part of the Mission.

Jonathan, who took to his verified Facebook page on Friday to disclose WAEF’s itinerary, said the delegation commended all stakeholders for their commitment to dialogue and democracy and urged Ivorians to ensure that the forthcoming polls were peaceful, inclusive and credible.

“The Forum urges all citizens to turn out peacefully to vote and seek to safeguard the progress the country has made toward peace and stability,” former President Jonathan stated.