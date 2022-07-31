Text: Ezekiel 22:30, 22:31, 2 Chronicles 16:9

God is looking for men and women who are willing to devote their lifetime for prayers, those willing to say “shut up” to fetish powers, magic, witch doctors making incantations and they shut up.

Many present day believers need what is called personal spiritual revival. Look at it beloveth. As you walk through the streets these days, what do you see? You see truth has been relegated to the background, it has been dethroned. Falsehood, fake life has become the order the the day. You do not even know a man from a woman. You do not know original body parts from fake parts. Adultery has captured so many people, they drink it like water.

The spirit of fornication has been poured out and many of our preachers unfortunately are just giving tablets to dead men. Many of us, Christians carry the amour of God but without victory. The house of God has been converted to a place of deceit. We have lots of mischievous youths wallowing in sin and thinking they are clever. So instead of them repenting, they keep blaming the devil for everything.

Was it that devil who took you to where you went? Who pushed you to do what you did? Who slept with that girl? Holiness is being thrown away and we have swines and pigs, drinking in the cup of our holy God. We have men and women swimming in vanity. Such a strange thing. A very strange generation. Infact, sometimes I feel sorry for pastors. A generation where they want to enjoy the blessings and avoid the blesser.

They want the charismatic manifestation of the power of God but they do not like Christ like behaviour. They want gifts without the giver. They want to avoid the giver at all costs. They want to embrace the healing power of God and avoid the healer. They want protection but they do not want the protector. Every passing minute, over 200 people go to hell fire. Yet people have not grasped the seriousness of the matter.

The message this morning is this: God is looking for dependable, reliable, trustworthy men and women who will carry the anointing that will touch generations. God is looking for men and women whose words will be their bond, whose heart will flee from iniquity, who will not tell lies in their hearts. Where are these kinds of Christians these days? What kind of Christians do we have now?

This is a serious matter and it is a pain in the heart of God. But if God sees a person, a tongue that is filled without errors, a tongue that is filled with godliness, a man or woman who is revived, a man or woman who likes to live in the presence of God, whose interest is to make heaven, who will not follow a multitude to commit sin, whose affluence is not influenced by the world or money, then God can say He has found somebody. A lot of people ask for the power of God, but you are asking for power of God without consecration.

The more consecrated you are, the more power of God you have. Unfortunately, when God is tired of striving with an obstinate and disobedient child, he leaves the child alone. And that is a very terrible position. He said “as for such who turn aside to their crooked ways, He will no longer strive with them.” Beloveth, imagine being abandoned by God, but that is what is happening to a lot of lukewarm Christians today.

All the pastors here this morning: when last did a member walk up to you and say “pastor, I saw the Lord when I slept”? Instead they have all sorts of bad dreams and evil things. When last did you hear somebody cry out “father I am ready to do what you want me to do. I want to live a life of impact!” One day, all believers will stand before the Lord. The fire will test the work that we do. Not how much work but the kind of work we do. You are singing but in sin, interpreting in bitterness, ushering in malice. It is not the quantity but the quality.

I am hoping that there will be somebody here who will say “Father, write down my name, when I leave this planet, I want people to say ‘a man or woman of God passed through this place’”. Beloveth what a disgrace. The Bible says “I will pour out of my spirit upon all flesh, your sons and daughters shall prophesy…” How many of you here prophesy? “….your handmaidens and manservants also shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams..”.