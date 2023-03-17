Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that it did not suspend its gubernatorial candidate in Nasarawa State, Hon Mohammed Alfa Mustapha, adding that he remains their flag bearer in the race.

According to the SDP, the ugly news filtering around that the Nasarawa State Working Committee has suspended their candidate should be disregarded, adding that it is fake news and false.

A statement issued by the national secretary of the party, Dr Olu Ogunloye, said neither the state chairman nor the SWC has the powers or any authority to suspend the governorship candidate from the party or withdraw his mandate to contest on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

“It is a huge misinformation and grievous untruth for the Nasarawa State Chairman or anyone to say that he has been ‘instructed from above’ to carry out the illegality of attempting to suspend or expel our governorship candidate, Hon Mohammed Alfa Mustapha from the party two days to the election. This is not only false, it is malicious. Neither the national chairman nor the NWC has authorised the state chairman or his SWC to disown or suspend the governorship candidate. The moves and manoeuvres of the state chairman have been countermanded effectively by the leadership of the party.

“I can authoritatively say, on behalf of the national chairman and the National Working Committee, that the Social Democratic Party and all its structures are firmly behind Hon Mohammed Alfa Mustapha and all SDP candidates in Nasarawa State.

“We urge all our members and the public to vote SDP all the way on Saturday, 18th March 2023,” the party said.