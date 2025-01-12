Controversial crossdresser, Mr Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju who is widely known as Bobrisky has appealed to Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy to forgive controversial entertainer, Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington.

Bobrisky also urged Burna Boy to facilitate Speed Darlington’s release from prison, stating that the punishment he has served so far should suffice.

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, Bobrisky expressed deep concern about Speed Darlington’s situation, highlighting the harsh realities of life behind bars.

He wrote, “I just want to mind my business this year and stay away from anything involving Nigerian celebrities, but my soft heart won’t stop me from thinking about many things.

“Please, Burna Boy, forgive Speed. Prison is not a nice place. I don’t think he has the money for the VIP section because it’s expensive.

“None of these people I’m using my platform to stand for did the same for me when it was my time. But you know what? Our hearts are different. I can’t stand seeing human beings hurt. I pray, Burna, please release him. Forty-five days in prison is enough punishment.”

Bobrisky also used the opportunity to call out fans for enabling Speed Darlington’s controversial actions, which have drawn backlash over time.

He criticised followers who encouraged his behaviour without cautioning him when necessary.

He added, “Fans, learn how to tell your favourites the truth when they are crossing the line. You all were applauding Speed when he was saying unpleasant things. Now, none of you is in prison with him.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Speed Darlington has faced legal troubles since his arrest in October 2024 on allegations of defamation and cyberstalking Burna Boy.

Initially apprehended in Lagos, he was later transferred to Abuja and detained by the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team in Guzape.

Following his release from police custody, Speed Darlington was re-arrested in November while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State, just days after returning to the country.

As of the time of filing this report, Burna Boy was yet to respond to Bobrisky’s plea or comment publicly on the matter.

The case has stirred conversations about the responsibility of celebrities and their fans, as well as the implications of online behaviour in the digital age.