Abia State governor, Alex Otti has said the government saved N1.45billion by rehabilitating Dozie Way, Umuahia, the state capital at a cost of N750million through direct labour by the Ministry of Works.

Otti announced this in Umuahia, yesterday, at the commissioning ceremony of the 1.3 kilometers road, saying external contracting firms had quoted N2.2billion for the project.

He described the road as a key infrastructure project designed to enhance the economic development of the capital and its environs.

Otti said the government plans to embark on expansive road development projects over the next 12 months, including ongoing works along IBB Way and the Ahiaeke-Lodu corridor.

“As you may be aware, preliminary stages of extensive civil engineering works are already ongoing along the IBB Way and on the stretch of road leading to Ahiaeke and Lodu.

“My promise to you is that there would be multiple reconstruction activity along this corridor over the entire length of the present dry season window”, he assured.

In a speech, the deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, Austin Mmeregini, said the road is evidence of the government’s drive to improve the welfare of the residents.

Earlier, the commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti said the road would enhance socio-economic activities in the area and urged the residents to ensure its protection.

Similarly, the mayor of Umuahia North local government area, Smart Ihuoma landed Otti for the rehabilitation, appealing for similar intervention in other parts of the area.