A fire outbreak has burnt offices, studios and sections of the building of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) situated in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The incident was believed to have emanated from an air conditioning unit late on Wednesday night.

Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed, that the fire affected two buildings razed the control rooms, music and radio studio.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that the fire from the air conditioning unit escalated to adjoining buildings in the FRCN, Ikoyi office.

According to him, “The fire affected three studios and roofs of the buildings suffered significant damages.”

“The LASEMA Response Team, alongside Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service and LASAMBUS officials were able to combat the fire to prevent any secondary incident.

“Valuable properties were salvaged during the recovery operation,” he added.

Recall that LEADERSHIP reported two days ago that no fewer than 11 shops were affected by a fire outbreak that led to the destruction of goods worth millions of naira at the Alayabiagba boundary market in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.