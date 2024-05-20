Some of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were over one year ago resettled from Maiduguri to their ancestral homes in New Marte in Marte local government area of Borno State have expressed frustration over their living conditions in the temporary camp provided for them by the state government.

The displaced persons, who lamented that hunger and malnutrition have made their lives unbearable also expressed worry due to the presence of Boko Haram terrorists some distance from their abode.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, one of the returnees, Babagana Umaru Kura who is living in a shanty with his two wives and three children in one of the temporary camps erected for them by the state government when they were resettled, said lack of access to food is responsible for the hunger and starvation which has resulted to thousands of children facing malnutrition.

He said initially when they were resettled, the token provided for them by the government sustained them, but when the items finished, effort for them to farm in their lands for survival was crippled by frequent invasion of elephants which usually eat up their crops.

He added that their further effort by resorting to felling of trees to make firewood and charcoal to sell and buy food items was further crippled by constant killing of their people by the terrorists in the forest.

“Our problem here is food and water. The restriction of our movement by the military due to the presence of the Boko Haram terrorists is equally affecting our chances of going out to do business and work to fend for our family members. We are only permitted by the military to go to the next local government area, which is Dikwa, twice a week to do business or work and earn income.

The military usually demine the road to clear any landmine that might have been planted by the terrorists before we move. We call on the government to provide more military personnel to our community to boost business activities and survival following the resettlement,” he said.

A 40- year woman, Hajia Jidda, a nursing mother with 10 children and whose child is one of the thousands of children facing malnutrition as a result of hunger in the camp, said they have been facing starvation and hunger since their arrival from Gubio camp in Maiduguri to the camp in their ancestral home.

However, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr Ali Goni Lawan, told LEADERSHIP in Maiduguri that the state government was concerned about the plight of resettled New Marte IDPs.

“The security situation is still worrisome. That is why the people cannot move in and out without military escorts. Apart from that just mere resettling them is not enough, they must be doing something to survive. Governor Zulum is collaborating with the Nigerian military to see that the area is opened for people to do business and farm to get incentives to survive,” he said.