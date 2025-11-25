Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has publicly reacted to the latest trend of frying bean cake (Akara) by public roadside, symbolically wishing him dead by land owners protesting against the Circular Road project in Ibadan, saying everyone would eventually die one day.

Advertisement

Governor Makinde stated this while presenting the proposed 2026 Budget of the State before the Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan, the State capital.

Advertisement

The occasion was attended by other stakeholders, including traditional rulers, politicians, women and youth groups, among others.

Governor digressed to say: “On social media, some people said they wanted to fry ‘Akara Seyi’, first let me say this, don’t mock anyone about going to heaven, we’re all going. They’re going to fry akara after everybody.”

The governor, therefore, promised to visit the Circular Road project site on Wednesday, telling the protesters to show up and continue frying ‘Akara’ as all present will partake in eating the bean cake.

LEADERSHIP reports that in Yoruba land, it’s a custom to fry ‘Akara’ after the demise of an elderly person, which is served to mourners during the mourning period.

Recall that some property owners along the corridors of the Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project have continued to protest for weeks now over the decision of the Oyo State government to extend the road setback by additional metres.