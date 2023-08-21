We Will Be Transparent, Won’t Lie To Defend Govt – Information Minister

The minister of Information and National orientation, Muhammad Idris, has said the ministry will be transparent and truthful while giving out information.

He made this known when he assumed office on Monday, after his inauguration. He said the ministry and the government not need to tell lies to defend the government rather “we will always say it as it is.”

According to Idris, National orientation would be a core aspect of the government, hence “in a matter of days we would roll out our plans to Nigerians.”

He also noted that the ministry would be accountable and open to nigerians as he urged citizens to shun fake news and always clarify issues before taking it out to the public.

On her part, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative economy, Mrs Hannatu Musawa said the ministry would export Nigeria to the world and would also make money for Nigeria.

She assured that the ministry will do everything possible to change the negative narrative which the country has across the world.

She further emphasized the importance of fulfilling the wish of the founding fathers of Nigeria, which is to restore the unity of the country.