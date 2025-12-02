The Emir of Mubi in Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Isa Ahmadu, has confirmed Senator Abdulrahaman Buba Kwacham as the new Sarkin Fulani of Mubi. His appointment has received the endorsement of the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

At his inauguration in Zone 7 Area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday, Kwacham expressed gratitude to the Emir of Mubi and Governor Fintiri for the confidence they reposed in him.

Advertisement

He pledged to uphold the honour and dignity of the emirate and to discharge his responsibilities without bias toward any ethnic or religious group.

He also promised to work diligently to promote peace wherever the Fulani community faces challenges and described his kinsmen as peace-loving people who value communal harmony.

The new traditional ruler appealed to the government to provide essential social amenities—such as schools, hospitals and veterinary services—in Fulani settlements.

On the security challenges in various parts of the country, Kwacham stressed the need for collective effort devoid of ethnic or religious sentiment.

“Security is a matter that concerns everyone,” he said. He also promised to advocate for justice for the Fulani, primarily through the restoration of traditional cattle grazing routes to reduce tensions between herders and farmers nationwide.

In his goodwill message, Hon. Ahmad Sajo Geela thanked the Mubi Emirate and the Adamawa State governor for appointing Senator Kwacham into the office.

He expressed confidence that the new Sarkin Fulanin Mubi would excel, describing him as a compassionate and accessible leader who treats all people equally.

He prayed to Allah to grant him the strength and wisdom to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him.