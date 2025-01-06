Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has restated the commitments of his administration towards consolidating on all successes recorded especially in the areas of road constructions, healthcare delivery, education among others in the 2025 and the remaining years of his tenure.

Buni has equally promised to sustain all security and economic measures with a view to transforming the state and its people accordingly.

The governor made this known in a new year message issued by his director general Press Affairs and Media to the Governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

Buni who congratulated the people of the state for witnessing the new year 2025 peacefully said the year 2024 was generally successful despite some flood and isolated security challenges.

“It is with gratitude to Allah (SWT) that today we witness the beginning of yet another year. I pray to God to protect and bless our state and country, with improved security and economic prosperity this year and beyond.

“It is gratifying that in spite of the economic challenges, we have recorded some achievements in the out-gone year notably, the massive agricultural programme for food sufficiency and security, financial support to small and medium scale entrepreneurs, cash grants for empowerment to create employment opportunities and economic growth.

“Similarly our commitment to Infrastructural development and service delivery have remained solid with the ongoing roads construction, Healthcare and education development among others.

“Yobe is the first state to establish a state ministry of livestock after the federal government. This is intended to push for improved livestock development as a leading state in livestock production.

“This administration is committed to its policy of holistic approach to agriculture for both crop and livestock revolution to improve the economy of the state and its people” Buni said.

He assured that the new year would unveil completion of all ongoing projects and initiation of new ones.

“We have signed the 2025 budget a few days ago, and the government will swing into action to complete the projects for the benefit of our people,” he assured.

The governor commended the people of the state for their understanding, resilience and support to the government “this demonstrates your faith in the government”.

Buni also commended security agencies and vigilante groups for their contribution to peace and security across the state.

He assured the continuous support of his administration to the security agencies to further improve on the stable peace and security enjoyed in the state.

The Governor further urged the people to always cooperate with the government and the security forces “for us to build a more stable, social and economically prosperous Yobe state that will be a pride of all.”