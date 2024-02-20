Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first-fully digital bank, ALAT, delivered an impressive Valentine’s Day gift to its customers across the country, rewarding them with a N9million cash prize in the 7th monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, which held in Enugu on February 14, 2024.

The Valentine’s Day draw awarded N1,000,000 each to two winners – Mr. Okoye Ebube Solomon, a resident of Enugu and Ms. Omowunmi Deborah Abimbola, from Abeokuta, Ogun State. Additionally, 80 customers won N25,000 each, 30 won N100,000 each, four Domiciliary Account holders received N250,000 each and for the first time-ever, four Joint Account holders were rewarded with N250,000 each, in the spirit of the love season.

Wema Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, underscored the Bank’s commitment to providing a rewarding and fulfilling banking experience for every customer, affirming the strategic alignment of the 5 for 5 Promo Valentine draw with the Bank’s ongoing Season of Love Campaign.

“We made the decision to be our customers’ Val all through this Season of Love and for Valentine’s Day, we extended that opportunity into the 5 for 5 Promo. From awarding the singles, the married, the searching and non-searching, we went a step further to reward those who had translated their love into financial terms by opening a Wema Bank Joint Account—our ‘Lovebirds Account’—and actively transacting with it,” he further said.

“There’s so much to win for everyone in every part of Nigeria, from our Season of Love Campaign to the 5 for 5 Promo and more. The requirements for each may vary but the fundamental requirement is, have a Wema Bank/ALAT account and transact with it. Your loyalty will never go unrewarded and you can rest assured, you won’t regret banking with us,” Mabawonku added.

On receiving his N1,000,000 cheque, Mr. Okoye Ebube Solomon, one of the Valentine’s Day draw millionaires, expressed immense gratitude to Wema Bank for the opportunity presented to him through the cash prize reward.

“I was actually on my way from work when I received the call that I had won, I was so happy! I didn’t doubt it because I knew Wema Bank has been rewarding customers before now. All I can say is Thank You Wema Bank!,” Solomon said.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 has rewarded a total of 840 Nigerians since the first draw in August 2023, disbursing a total of N63million till date. With three more draws to go, the season is set to reward 360 more Nigerians and everyone in every part of the country can win. All they have to do is fund their Wema Bank/ALAT account with at least N5,000 monthly, make at least five transactions and maintain a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000.