The Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, and Captain William Troost-Ekong, have acknowledged that Nigeria was facing a challenging encounter in the last 2026 World Cup Qualifier against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, stating that the national team will depend on a combination of miracle and mathematics to qualify.

Advertisement

During a pre-match press conference on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Chelle emphasised that the players’ focus was firmly on securing victory in the upcoming match.

He mentioned that he has been working with the players to cultivate the right mentality to counter the threats posed by the Cheetahs, assuring that with the correct approach, victory was within reach.

Advertisement

For his parr, Captain Troost-Ekong expressed optimism for a win, noting that the players have successfully managed any fatigue from travel issues by ensuring they were well-rested and prepared for the match.

He reflected on the 2017 qualification for the 2018 World Cup, asserting that the squad will draw on past experiences to set themselves up for success.

“It’s like an uphill task; we are swimming against the tide, but we are going to give our utmost to secure victory,” he stressed.

Ekong also urged supporters to stand by the team until the final whistle, believing that nothing is impossible.

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Eguavoen, expressed confidence, stating that he expected nothing less than victory for the Super Eagles. “I don’t know the scoreline, but I am very sure we will win,” he maintained.