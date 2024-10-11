The Presidential Amnesty Programme has clarified that it was not involved in the “dialogue between stakeholders and former agitators of the Niger Delta”, hosted by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-South, Gift Johnbull, in collaboration with one ‘General MightyMan’ in Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the PAP Office clarified this in a press statement signed by Mr Igoniko Oduma, the Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro.

It stated that the explanation became necessary as a result of the unfortunate linking of the PAP Office with the Yenagoa Dialogue in some quarters, and the ongoing fraud by some persons who collect monies from unsuspecting victims using the name of the Office with a fake promise of vocational training and empowerment benefits.

The statement further reiterated that beneficiaries of the office’s vocational, educational scholarship and post-training schemes do not pay any money to benefit from them.

It quoted the PAP boss as warning all delegates of Phase One, Two, Three, and other beneficiaries about the ongoing fraud and to desist from giving money in return for alleged favours from the presidential amnesty office.

Otuaro again called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those involved in using the office’s name for scams to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement read, “The attention of the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been drawn to an event that was held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on 8 October 2024, which centred on “dialogue between stakeholders and former agitators of the Niger Delta”.

“The PAP Office wishes to clarify that it was not a party to the event hosted by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-South, Gift Johnbull, in collaboration with one ‘General MightMan’.

“This clarification becomes necessary due to the misconception in some quarters that the PAP office was involved in the event.

“We are concerned that based on the event, some persons are impersonating the PAP Office and collecting money from unsuspecting public members with a fake promise they will be engaged in vocational skills training and other empowerment opportunities in return.

“The PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, advises PAP delegates of Phases One, Two and Three as well as beneficiaries to, in their interest, stay away from activities not officially sanctioned by the Office.

“The PAP Office does not demand money from potential beneficiaries for enrollment in its vocational, educational scholarship and post-training initiatives.

“The Administrator is urging security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those using the name of the PAP Office to engage in fraudulent activities. The public should count the PAP office out of such pay-for-engagement activities.”