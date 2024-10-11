The Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel is set to witness the retirement of Bishops David Olatunji Abioye and Thomas Aremu.

There retirements were announced, concluding over four and three decades of dedicated service, respectively.

This decision aligns with the operational guidelines of the Mandate, the Church’s constitutional framework.

Bishop Thomas Aremu’s valedictory service is set to take place on October 15, 2024, at LFC Basorun in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Meanwhile, Bishop David Abioye’s farewell ceremony will occur on October 18, 2024, in Lokogoma, Abuja.

Bishop Abioye, who has been a close associate of Bishop David Oyedepo since their first meeting in 1979, played a pivotal role in the Church’s establishment, having been sent to pastor one of the five pioneer branches in 1987.

He was consecrated in 1993 at the Living Faith Church in Maiduguri, becoming the youngest and second Bishop in the Church’s history at the age of 32.

Bishop Aremu, who transitioned to full-time ministry after a career as an accountant, is the last remaining member of the seven Bishops consecrated in November 1999 at the Garden of Faith in Kaduna.

This retirement marks a historic moment for the Living Faith Church, as it will be the first time that retiring pastors who have served with distinction will be publicly honored.

According to the revised Mandate, the retirement age has been adjusted from 60 to 58 years.

Bishop Abioye is currently 63, while Bishop Aremu is 67.

The Founder of the Church is the only one granted the privilege of a lifetime of service, while future leaders will serve a maximum of two terms of seven years each, subject to Board of Trustees approval.

As the Living Faith Church, which is less than 50 years old, enters this new phase, the contributions of these Bishops will be celebrated and remembered.