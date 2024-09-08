Nigerian reality stars, David Fairme and Michky, collectively called Radicals, have revealed who they they will win the grand prize for Big Brother Naija season nine .

In a recent interview hosted by Big Brother, the duo stated that they are rooting for Anita to win the show.

“We are rooting for Anita to win the grand prize, but we think either kellyrae or Anita might win the grand prize.”

“I want the best mam to win, but I am rooting for Anita.”

The Radicals were the sixth housemates to be evicted from Big Brother Naija season nine. They were evicted on Sunday, the 4th of September, 2024.