New film makers have been ushered into the movie industry with the unveiling of ten young men and women, trained by a film Lab sponsored by the British Council.

The training, which had tested and trusted professionals in the movie industry like Sunkanmi Adebayo, Tolu Ajayi and Don Omope to name a few.

Head of Arts, Nigeria/Regional Head, British Council Executive Producer -Brenda Fasuba, who Unveiled the young producers, noted that it has been a journey to shortlist to welcome entries by men and women from different areas of the country under Film Lab unveiled by the British Council last year.

Mr Sunkanmi Adebayo noted that the young producers were exposed to best practices in film making and were taken through the ‘Journey of the film’.

In a earlier roundtable discussion with the theme, ‘Reframe Your Future: Meeting The Gap’, different panelists spoke on the dynamics of film making and getting access to funds in such a way that it impacts on the value chain of the film production.

Mr Tolu Ajayi spoke on the need to acquire the right knowledge, the Skill and processing the finished product. Other panelists include Brenda Fasugba Of Film Lab, Peju Ibekwe who also spoke about the power of collaboration.

The ten short films made during the training were screened at the event held at Legend Hotel, Airport Road, Ikeja and curated by Film Lab of the British Council include ‘Blood And Rope’, ‘Adunni’ director by Sola Roberts; Ralia’s Secrets, FEMI which stars Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun and was directed by Tolu Ajayi; ‘She Sees’ by Akah Nani; ‘Toll Free’ which is a movie on domestic abuse by Temi Ami-Williams; Ekun Iyawo by Moses Ipadeola: IRETI which tells the story of how a woman fought cancer and won. Toll Free which had veterans Nobert and Gloria Young.

Other shorts include Salamatu and NEPA which echoes the tragedy of a failed system. The young producers were commended and encouraged by Brenda Fasugba, who was the Executive Producer of all the ten shorts, to showcase and reflect all that have been taught as the movie industry will not be the same with these new entrants.