The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court that the commission has 103 ongoing investigations and 21 ongoing criminal trials on the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) alleged scam.

These were revealed by one of the EFCC lawyers, Bala Sanga, at the ongoing trial of a former Lagos State attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, who is facing an allegation of offering a bribe to public officers.

Sanga, who was responding to a request made by the defence team for additional documents, stated that “I want to inform the court that this is one case out of about 103 cases we are currently investigating around the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) alleged scam.

“At the moment, there are at least 21 ongoing criminal trials and what that means is that apart from the trials, we have 153 files, with the volume of papers running up to more than 30,000.

“We can only volunteer to give them what we can because the law says what is required is proof of evidence not proof of defence. We are more than happy to oblige them with relevant documents.”

Shasore was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of corruptly offering the sum of $200,000 each to a firmer director in the ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Olufolakemi Adetore and a lawyer in the ministry, Ikechukwu Oguine.

The anti-graft agency claimed in the charge that the embattled senior lawyer gave them the monies for their alleged role in the arbitral proceedings instituted by Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) against the federal government.

The EFCC had maintained that the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 9(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.