The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced its participation in the upcoming World Food Programme (WFP) event in Italy, scheduled for October 10-17, 2025.

Consequently, it said Amb. Chinedu Anthony, IAWPA South African Director, has also been appointed Head of Delegation, leading IAWPA’s efforts to address global food security challenges.

This event follows the successful Food System Summit held in Ethiopia in July, which demonstrated the power of collective action in shaping sustainable food systems. IAWPA’s involvement in the WFP, according to its International Spokesman, Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, underscored its commitment to promoting peace, security, and sustainable development.

IAWPA Italy Director, Amb. Ekeanyanwu Christian, in a related statement, said the association has concluded plans to receive Eminent Peace Ambassadors attending the programme.

The association will participate with full force, leveraging this opportunity to foster dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in addressing global food challenges.

The WFP event promises significant benefits for developing nations, including strengthening global partnerships that create opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing among governments, civil society, and private sector stakeholders, capacity building which focuses on raining and workshops to enhance skills and expertise in food security, nutrition, and sustainable development, innovative solutions that showcase cutting-edge solutions and technologies to address food security challenges.

IAWPA, according to Amb. Nkweke, reaffirmed its commitment to working with the WFP and other stakeholders to create a more food-secure world.

Through its participation in this event, IAWPA said it aims to contribute to meaningful discussions, partnerships, and actions that advance global peace and development.

“By attending the WFP event, IAWPA and its delegates will play a crucial role in shaping the future of food security and sustainable development, particularly in developing nations,” the statement added.