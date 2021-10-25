Mobile bettors in every country worldwide know that they have two options to choose from – a mobile app and a mobile website version. The latter is by far the more popular alternative for Android and iOS users, especially those who bet casually. They prefer not to go through the hassle of downloading and installing apps on their devices and prefer using the mobile website instead. In some cases, the apps and the mobile site versions are basically identical, so it all comes down to personal preferences.

While it is true that most apps and websites are the same, there are applications for Android that provide punters with special benefits that can’t be accessed while using the mobile site. Let’s take a look at some of them and their effect on punters.

The mobile apps for Android usually receive the newest updates before the mobile sites

One of the reasons some people prefer using mobile apps for Android is the new updates. Nowadays, online bookmakers and casinos have to add new features, promos, markets, etc., if they want to survive in the iGaming business. The new updates are instantly available to desktop users, but there might be some exceptions when it comes down to betting on the go. Fortunately, if you reside in Nigeria and decide to bet on the go, you can download for free the new mobile application of bet9ja for Android by Efirbet, which will guarantee that you will always use the newest updates before they become available to people utilizing the operator’s mobile website.

It is important to note that not every online betting operator creates regular updates. In fact, most brands don’t provide anything new for quite some time because they rely on their world-class platforms. The good news is that you can easily check whether the given operator releases new updates by checking Google Play. However, if the bookie/casino only has an apk file, you have to look for a third-party information source.

The Android betting apps in Nigeria can send you notifications about different things

Besides having access to the latest updates, some people decide to go through the process of downloading and installing an app on their device to receive notifications. People who want to use the Bet9ja mobile application for Nigeria offered by Efirbet have the option to adjust their settings so that the app can inform them when there is something important. This may not seem that special, but some notifications can make a huge difference when wagering.

For example, you can set the mobile app to inform you when your bet is settled or when a given market has the odds you want. Furthermore, the notifications will tell you if the bookie/casino organizes different tournaments or has a new promotion.

Direct communication with the customer support department

The last reason why some applications are better than their website alternatives is the fact that their users can contact customer support directly. In order to do that, they have to use one of the available contact options, which usually includes live chat, email, and phone number.