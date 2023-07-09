What Does Climate Justice Mean For Africa?

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron convened a Summit for a New Global Financing Pact to find a road map for easing the debt burdens of low-income countries while freeing up more funds for climate financing.

The French president presented four pillars that should underpin the new global financial pact saying: “First, no country should have to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet.

“Second, each country must follow its own path because there is no single model. Third, we need to take on a public funding shock.

“And fourth, we need more from the private sector to mobilise a lot of money.”

The summit was coming eight years after the Paris Agreement was adopted by 196 Parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) on Dec. 12, 2015.

The Paris Agreement, which came into effect in 2016, was greeted as a landmark legally-binding international treaty on climate change.