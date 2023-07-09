Prime Video Unveils LOL Nigeria With 10 Comedians

Global steaming platform, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled it’s first unscripted show, Last One Laughing (LOL) Naija which has ten talented Nigerian humorists assigned to crack themselves up and will launch on Friday, July 14th, 2023.

‘Last One Laughing,’ to be anchored by ace comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basket Mouth is a show where ten humorists are housed in a room and they have to do and say something that will make one another laugh and the first person to smile, giggle or laugh will be given a yellow card (warning) and afterward a red card and will leave the house, one after the other. According to the organisers, the last man/woman standing wins the challenge with the cash prize of N40m, but to be given to charity of his/her choice.

The ten humorists which include top comedians and content creators include; Buchi, O K Bakassi, Dat Warri Girl, Senator, Accapela, Gandoki, I Go Save, Kiekie and Taaoma.

In a press screening done in Lagos and anchored by renowned comedian, Alibaba, he noted that LOL Naija was designed as a platform is to bring all the ecosystem of comedy under one roof.

Ned Mitchell, head of Originals, Africa and Middle East, Prime Video, stated that it was Prime Video’s first unscripted African original ‘LOL’. He said that the platform was committed to helping comedians in Nigeria to realise their goals and vision.

“For us it is a really big deal for comedy everywhere, specifically comedy in Nigeria and we wanted to bring it in ways that people have never seen before as it is about authenticity and its uniqueness.