Police Uncover Illegal Oil Bunkering Spot In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday uncovered an illegal oil bunkering spot in Isheri-Idimu area of Alimosho local government area of the state.

The state Police Command Spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police who confirmed the development of the oil thieves usually carry out the illegal act at about 2am in the midnight.

According to his post on his Twitter handle “CP Idowu Owohunwa CP Idowu Owohunwa at a site in Idimu where oil thieves at about 2am today gained access to an NNPC pipe, filling their tanker with PMS. The oil thieves absconded, abandoning their truck and tools, upon sighting police officers who responded swiftly upon being notified,”

It was gathered that the oil thieves had scooped three tankers with Petroleum Motor Spirt (PMS) before fleeing the scene when residents alerted the police operative of the illegal activity going on.

A source who wants to be simply identified as Popoola narrated that since the area was in darkness due to a power outage, the oil thieves were able to perpetrate the illegal bunkering which the spot is not far away from the Idimu Police Post led the resident to call on the RRS who were swift in the response as they stormed the area.

He said while the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officials were able to arrest some of the oil bunkers, an 11,000-fuel tanker that was yet to be filled with petroleum products was abandoned as the bunkers fled the scene.