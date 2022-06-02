Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Adamu Erena, has said fuel scarcity has persisted because trucks were held in Lagos by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

Erena made this known in an interview with newsmen at Pogo Depot in Minna, that an unconditional release of their vehicles will mitigate avoidable scarcity of petroleum products and especially in Niger State.

He said IPMAN had continued to pay its dues of N35,000 to PTD constantly but insisted they will not pay additional N2,000 that belongs to the IPMAN to tanker drivers

The Minna Depot chairman said if the PTD continued to hold their trucks it will lead to increase in prices and scarcity of the petroleum product in Minna and environs but the blame should not be on the marketers.

Also, the director of First El- Shaba, Alhaji Abdullahi Namina, said they are law abiding citizens and union hence they cannot afford to go violent over issues.