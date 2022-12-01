The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has blamed the fuel queues in Lagos, Abuja and other states on some ongoing construction projects which has caused diversion of vehicles.

This is as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said the distribution crisis caused by vandalism of depots belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited should be blamed for petrol scarcity in parts of the country.

NNPC’s executive vice president, Downstream, Adeyemi Adetunju, gave this explanation while addressing a news conference in Abuja.

“The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in some parts of Lagos depots,” he said. “The gridlock is easing out and NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to various states are closely being monitored.”

“Abuja is impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos. NNPC Retail and key marketers have intensified dedicated loading into Abuja to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”

IPMAN president, Chinedu Okoronkwo, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television.

In the last few days, many Nigerians have been grappling with petrol scarcity as queues have surfaced in filling stations across the country. Some stations sell petrol above N230 per litre while the black market price is as high as N300.

Amid the scarcity, there have been insinuations that oil marketers may be hoarding the product to force a hike in the price.

Speaking on the development, the IPMAN president denied the claim that oil marketers are to blame.

Okoronkwo explained that since 80 percent of NNPC depots have been vandalised, the product is now being kept in the depots of private individuals, who bear the cost of transporting the product from the ports to their depots.

“I think I want to debunk it. It is very important to know where we (IPMAN) belong within the chain. This product – PMS – is the product the government is still paying subsidy for, that is government brings it in – NNPC,” the IPMAN president said.