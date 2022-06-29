Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, said he needed a second term in office to complete the transformational projects embarked upon by his administration.

Engineer Sule stated this while inaugurating two committees on reconciliation and strategy to reposition the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

According to the governor, his administration required another four years in office to complete all the projects started at inception.

He, therefore, emphasised the need for the members of the two committees to do everything possible to ensure that the APC emerge victorious during the coming elections.

“With due respect, I have already seen the names of those seeking to come to this office. I’m not underrating anybody but to be honest with you, there’s nobody there to be overrated about what we intend to do about this government and about this state. And I think this state deserves better than some of the things that we are seeing out there,” he said.

The governor listed some of the key achievements of his administration to include completing the Lafia Cargo Airport started by the previous administration of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura, estimated to have cost N10bn, the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technical Institute, as well as the Yahaya Sabo Mega Bus Terminal.

Engineer Sule disclosed that arrangements is underway for the Federal Government to takeover the Lafia airport, with already efforts geared towards getting back full payment for the facility.

“We are working on how the Federal Government can take it over. We can seek for the Federal Government to take over completely by paying us back the N10bn. The aim is not just to get our N10bn back and leave a dead airport. We want to make sure that even after the FG pays us, we should come back and make sure that the airport is being used,” he stated.

Similarly, he pointed out that there is ongoing process to transfer ownership of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technical Institute to the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) which will take over responsibility for running the facility that will continue to train indigenes of the state.

Speaking on the committees, he explained that the reconciliation committee is expected to reach out to aggrieved members of the party following the outcome of the recently conducted primary elections of the party, with a view to reconciliation.

On the other hand, the Governor said the strategy committee is expected to unfold a blueprint that will guarantee the success of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

Engineer Sule identified the terms of reference for the reconciliation committee which is to be chaired by Hassan Liman (SAN), to include identify all erstwhile aspirants of the party, who in the opinion of the committee, have genuine reasons or feelings of dissatisfaction on the outcome of the governorship, national and state assembly primaries that were held, including the presidential and invite such dissatisfied aspirants to a dialogue over their grievances with a view to assuage their feelings of dissatisfaction.

Also, the committee is expected to oblige any of the party key stakeholders in the state the opportunity to express his or her feelings without let or hindrance in the conduct of the primaries, recommend to the party the best and appropriate measures for addressing the feelings and dissatisfaction of the erstwhile aspirants as well as consider any other incidental or tangential issue outlined in this terms of reference.

On the other hand, the Governor pointed out that the task ahead of the strategy committee is straight forward, to draw the strategy, operational sequence and whatever it may be required to put together and how to win the coming elections.

“We want to win this election. We want to win this election for several reasons. We have a lot of good things happening to us in Nasarawa State. And some of them we started and we have a way going in order to conclude them,” Engineer Sule said.

Other members of the reconciliation committee are past secretary to the Nasarawa State Government namely Alhaji Muhammadu Sabo Keana, John Ogbole and Timothy Anjide. Also, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, State Commissioner for Education, former deputy governor of the state, Hon. Damishi Luka Barau, Mrs Esther Sam Alu, Philip Yakware, Abubakar Gada, Muazu Adamu Gosho, who will serve as secretary of the committee.

Members of the strategy committee were selected from across the 13 local government areas of the state to include Awe-Hon Tanko Tunga and Sarki Tanko, Obi-Danazumi Muhammad Musa, Sonny Agassi and Senator Egyagbola. Keana-Hon Nuhu Oshafu and Alhaji Habu Giza. Doma-Tanko Zubairu and Anthony Obande. Lafia-Aminu Maifata, Adamu Sule and Aliyu Ubandoma. Nasarawa Eggon -Muluku Agah and Nuhu Kagbu. Akwanga -Yakubu Kwanta, Yusuf Lawi and Damishi Barau Luka. Wamba-Murtala Lamus and Ahmed Muhammad. Kokona -Oga Ogazi and Danladi Jatau. Keffi-Wada Adamus and Baba Shehu. Karu-Philip Dada and Jafaru Ango.

While the reconciliation committee has two weeks within which to submit its report, the strategy committee will only commence its assignment after the reconciliation committee has submitted its report.

Earlier in an opening remarks, state Chairman of the APC, Hon. John Mamman, the two committees were set up as a mechanism for reconciliation between members of the party, as well as evolve a strategy to make the APC win the general elections.

“Many have been yearning for a reconciliation committee and many couldn’t wait. But when you carefully follow the trend of events after the primaries, you will understand that there would have been no need to put reconciliation committee where we have not settled ourselves.

“Your house must be put in order before you re-organize everything. We are not putting the committee late, it’s apt and at the appropriate time,” he said.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the members of the two committees, Hassan Liman (SAN), expressed appreciation for the recognition to be appointed into the committees.

He commended the governor for assembling statesmen who will make sure the APC is on the right track towards ensuring victory in 2023.