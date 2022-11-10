Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has described re-election of Comrade Ademola Babalola (Dembab) as the chairman of Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as historic in the history of the union in the state, saying it placed a huge burden on the returned chairman and his other members of the executive committee.

The monarch in the congratulatory message sent to the Oyo State Council of NUJ, hailed the journalists in the state for the return of Babalola and his team unopposed.

It recalled that all through his close interactions of close to six decades with journalists in the state, he was not aware of such a time that a whole set of leaders were returned unopposed as just witnessed which was nothing but an affirmation of excellent performance by the returned team.

“I heartily congratulate the returned executive committee of Oyo NUJ as led by Comrade Babalola and commend the union members for the unprecedented gesture extended to the performing team. This is a rare show of love and appreciation to leaders and I hope the team just returned would not take this gesture for granted.