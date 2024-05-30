Ad

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has declared Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration as fulfilling and surpassing its campaign promises.

The party through its state publicity secretary, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, said “Governor Bala Mohammed’s feats in education, health, agriculture, poverty alleviation, employment, road construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation were unprecedented in the state’s political history.”

Zainabari, who spoke with LEADERSHIP on the five-year stewardship of the governor on Tuesday, asserted that in five years he had constructed hundreds of kilometres of urban and rural roads across the state.

The PDP spokesperson, who is also the chairman of the 2024 Hajj Pilgrimage Publicity Committee and now in Saudi Arabia, challenged anyone in doubt of the governor’s performance to prove otherwise.

He said the building, renovation, or upgrading of emirs and district heads’ palaces and the security of life and property of the state’s people attested to the commitment of the PDP administration in Bauchi.

But a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Sabo Mohammed, dismissed the PDP’s claims.

Mohammed said so far, the PDP administration in Bauchi had abandoned most of its campaign promises, especially the revisiting of the workers’ salaries, especially the arrears.

He said under the Bala Mohammed-led administration, the state had witnessed a decline in the standard of education, which led to the state having 1.2 million out-of-school children.

Mohammed said the state government accords priority to awarding contracts on capital projects while “civil servants and pensioners are neglected.”